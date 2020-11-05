Joe Scarborough called out the religious right, telling them to “stop being a snowflake” and drop their “overwhelming sense of victimhood.”

The remarks came as the Morning Joe host scoffed at evangelicals claiming their faith is being persecuted in America and President Donald Trump is the only one who can save them.

“To suggest that somehow this federal government is hostile to faith and we must vote for Donald Trump to protect Christiandom is one of the stupidest arguments I have ever heard in my life,” Scarborough said.

He went on by mocking those who support Trump in the name of religious liberty when Trump rose to the presidency while calling to ban Muslims from the country. “You don’t have those same concerns for the others,” Scarborough said, pointing at the lack of conservative outrage for Trump’s policy of separating the children of undocumented immigrants from their parents.

“Stop being a victim. Stop being a snowflake,” Scarborough said. “I’ve got a lot of the same beliefs that you have. But those similarities stop when I think that the protection of my faith, of my evangelical faith, should only be applied to me and not applied to Catholics, not applied to Jews, not applied to Muslims, not applied to the others.”

