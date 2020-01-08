Joe Scarborough appears to be of the mind that President Donald Trump sought either the counsel or approval from Russian President Vladimir Putin before launching a deadly drone attack that killed Iranian Major General Qasam Soleimani.

This analysis came Wednesday morning following an Iranian missile attack on a U.S. military base in neighboring Iraq that, as of yet, has led to no fatalities or even any injuries of American forces.

Following comments made by Jon Meacham in which he mentioned Putin, Scarborough revealed that he “suspected that the president spoke to a third party,” before clarifying “it would be hard to believe that Donald Trump would launch attacks into Iran without speaking first to Vladimir Putin.”

He then noted all the times that, in his opinion, Trump has “deferred to the Russian president.” He then listed Syria, removing troops from that era, Ukraine and “most geopolitical questions that impacted the Russians” as examples of which Trump deferred to Putin.

“This would obviously lie at the heart of Vladimir Putin’s interests since Iran has long been seen by Putin as a client state of Russia.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

