Joe Scarborough Hits AG Barr: He’s Attacking U.S. Intelligence The Way Putin Would

Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough went in on Attorney General William Barr on Thursday for the comments he made during his Senate hearing.

Barr said, and then later clarified, on believing if the Department of Justice spied on candidate-Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

“The attorney general of America shamed himself yesterday by throwing out a Roy Cohn-type charge. Of course unlike Roy Cohn, by the end of the hearing, he backed off of that,” Scarborough said. “But in case you don’t know what’s going on at home and in case you’re trying to figure out why Donald Trump would say, after Barr’s letter came out, that Robert Mueller ran an honorable investigation, said he’s basically an honorable man and now he’s freaking out, he’s melting down, he’s seeing the report part. He knows what’s in the report.”

Scarborough added how people who first ran with Barr’s summary of the Mueller report wasted energy on premature victory laps and will “look really, really dumb” once the full report is released.

“Trump said he wanted Roy Cohn, he got a respected name that a lot of respected people vouched for and now he’s being Roy Cohn, shaming himself yesterday by attacking FISA judges, by attacking the FBI, by attacking law enforcement officers in America every bit as much as Vladimir Putin would and he’s basically running interference as Donald Trump’s personal lawyer,” he said.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

