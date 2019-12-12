After Joe Scarborough slammed Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) for his dismissive rhetoric on the Donald Trump impeachment effort, the Morning Joe host turned on Lindsey Graham and called it “rich” for the senator to criticize Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

When Graham chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on Wednesday with Inspector General Michael Horowitz, he invoked Strzok and Page’s anti-Trump text messages to dispute Horowitz’s conclusion that the FBI was not unduly compromised by political bias. Scarborough mocked Graham for this on Thursday, calling the senator a big “hypocrite” when he used to talk Trump the same way Strzok and Page did during the 2016 election.

“He is shallow. He is ill prepared, said Lindsey Graham of Donald Trump, to be commander and chief. He doesn’t know what he is talking about, said Lindsey Graham about Donald Trump. He says the worst things possible about immigrants and women, said Lindsey Graham about Donald Trump. And he’s a complete idiot, said Lindsey Graham about Donald Trump.”

Scarborough moved on by asking his panel “isn’t it rich” for Graham to criticize Strzok and Page, and that led to a conversation about the GOP’s feelings of “resentment” and “victimhood.” Scarborough also referred to a montage Jimmy Kimmel made on Wednesday night with all of Graham’s anti-Trump comments before he became president.

