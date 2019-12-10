It is fair to say that Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough is not terribly impressed with Attorney General Bill Barr.

Scarborough’s animus and lack of respect for the sitting AG were again on display on Tuesday morning, following Monday’s release of an Inspector General report that exonerated how the Department of Justices launched counter-intelligence investigations into the Trump campaign in 2016, directly countering Barr’s claim that members of the Trump campaign were spied on by federal agents.

Scarborough called the IG report “devastating to everything that Donald Trump has been saying for the past three years.” He then listed specific lies, such as “his lie about Barack Obama, you know, crawling around Trump Tower like bugging his phone,” then “the lie from the Attorney General of the United States, just shocking, that FBI agents, quote, spied, spied on the president of the United States.”

“What should not surprise us is William Barr continues to lie,” Scarborough said, adding “and now more troubling is he has a U.S. Attorney that is going around lying too.”

“If any other Attorney general had accused the FBI of spying and all the things that William Barr accused it of and then it was disproven, all of his conspiracy theories disproven, I was shown to be a liar by an inspector general’s report, well, any other Attorney general would be forced to resign.”

In case the viewer missed the not-so-hidden message of his monologue, Scarborough landed on “this Attorney General, he just keeps lying.”

Watch above via MSNBC>

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]