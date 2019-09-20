The set of Morning Joe returned to the sort of rapturous and shocked disgust with President Donald Trump, not seen since the earliest days of the firing of former FBI Director James Comey and the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the early days of the Russian investigation.

How did Morning Joe get their grove back? Well, it’s the rumors and loose reports that President Trump held up military aid to Ukraine in return for the pledge that they would help provide opposition research on former Vice President Joe Biden and allegations of malfeasance by his son Hunter Biden.

While the other storylines and investigations were all presented as a sure thing to lead to Trump’s removal from office (that didn’t work out as originally planned) THIS is the one that Morning Joe viewers can get their hope up again. Lucy is going to let Charlie Brown truly kick the football this time, right?

Host Joe Scarborough opened his commentary by hedging, noting that he’s “been through too much of the conspiracy stuff over the past 25 years, before suggesting plainly an unconfirmed report that “as Russia as Ukraine are beginning to negotiate and Ukraine needs the military hardware that Trump’s Administration’s saying they’re not going to sell it to them until they dig up dirt on Joe Biden?”

After a rather hackneyed A Few Good Men reference, he landed with ” I wonder if Republicans from my former party would say this is not a big deal too because this is not only impeachable, it’s not only wrong, it could well be a crime. And if it’s not a crime, I don’t know what the Hell is.”

And the legions of Morning Joe viewers immediately looked up pitchforks and torches available on Amazon Prime, just in case, things were finally going to get real.

Watch above via MSNBC.

