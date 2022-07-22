Joe Scarborough is Disgusted By Trump Following Jan 6th Hearing: ‘He Is a Heinous Human Being’

MSNBC co-host Joe Scarborough expressed disgust toward former President Donald Trump following the latest hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Friday’s Morning Joe played the soundbite of a White House security official saying Secret Service agents were so terrified during the riot that they called their families to say goodbye. The audio was played at Thursday’s hearing. The hearing revealed the decision-making by former Vice President Mike Pence’s security detail on whether to evacuate as the rioters were nearby.

Scarborough lamented that Trump attacked Pence, who oversaw the congressional certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory as president, despite the rioters calling for Pence to be hanged. Scarborough said Trump sent a tweet going after Pence during the riot in order “to whip the mob into a greater frenzy.”

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done,” tweeted Trump during the riot, referring to Pence not overturning the 2020 election.

The hearing revealed that, as Scarborough summarized, the “sociopath’s final words that day” as Trump went to the White House residence from the Oval Office was “Mike Pence let me down.”

“He’s just a heinous human being,” said Scarborough, who repeated the line.

Scarborough remarked that “there are people all around him who’ve had extraordinarily horrible judgement” throughout Trump’s presidency that “were calling, begging him to stop. His family members were begging him to stop. Fox News hosts were calling, begging him to stop. His children were begging him to stop. Everybody around him was begging him to stop.”

He went on to say Trump “was the sociopath that stood above the crowd. He was even more vile and more repugnant than everybody else around him. And wanted his vice president to die.”

Scarborough called for Trump to be criminally held accountable.

“You wonder how this guy is not already in jail,” he said. “It’s staggering.”



