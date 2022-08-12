Joe Scarborough Laments Lack of ‘Consistency’ By Both Democrats and Republicans When It Comes to Mishandling Classified Information

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough lamented the lack of consistency by both Democrats and Republicans when it comes to mishandling classified information – but said “there is no moral equivalency” between former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Donald Trump when it came to them both allegedly mishandling classified information.

The Morning Joe segment on Friday comes as Trump wages a smear campaign against the FBI over the Monday raid of his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Scarborough blasted both the Left and Right when it comes to reacting to the mishandling of classified information:

I’ve been consistent. I’ve been consistent that we need to support law enforcement reform, yes, but we need to support law enforcement, just like I’ve been consistent with classified materials. Yes, I was concerned with The New York Times stories I read during the 2016 election about Hillary Clinton and classified information. Which made liberals’ heads explode. Now, of course, they think it’s great that the FBI is concerned about classified information. Republicans, talk about their heads exploding over all the horrible things Hillary Clinton did with classified information, and now with Donald Trump suddenly, when we’re talking about the possibility of nuclear weapons, classified documents of the highest classified status being stolen from the White House and taken to Mar-a-Lago, Republicans suddenly are attacking law enforcement officers? There’s no consistency here at all, and it ends up being law enforcement officers in Cincinnati, apparently, that had targets on their back because of the hate speech from the Trump right.

On Thursday, a man approached and threatened the FBI office in Cincinnati. The suspect, reportedly identified as Ricky Shiffer, was shot dead in a standoff with law enforcement on Interstate 71.

Scarborough then remarked that “sometimes consistency in politics is a good thing.”

If you think it’s bad that a Democrat is mishandling classified information, you should think it’s a bad thing when Republicans are mishandling classified information. If you think it is a bad thing when all law enforcement officers are attacked and have targets put on their back, when it’s the Left doing it, you should do the same thing when the Right is doing it. And the Republicans have failed miserably time and time again. There’s no consistency there. There’s no consistency there. There’s no ideology there. It’s all, as Jon Meacham said, it is all about power.

However, Scarborough said “there’s no moral equivalency” between Clinton and Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified information.

What is so maddening about the Republican response to this is, despite the fact — and I hope our liberal friends can deal with this — despite the fact we brought up Hillary Clinton’s emails, in this same time, we’re bringing up Donald Trump’s classified information that he’s reportedly taken to Mar-a-Lago, there is no moral equivalency. The two are brought up because what Donald Trump has done is so much worse, so much more dangerous. The order of magnitude is overwhelming, and I bring it up to make a bigger point about Republican hypocrisy. They were worried about a former secretary of state’s emails. And they’re completely discounting the possibility of nuclear secrets being stolen from the White House and taken down to Mar-a-Lago and hidden from the Department of Justice. Where are the Republicans? Where are the Republicans? Where are the Republicans? Hold a press conference. Condemn these actions. Condemn the hate speech. Condemn the targeting of law enforcement officers. Condemn the targeting of FBI agents. Condemn the targeting of professionals at the Department of Justice … Is there not one that will do it?

Watch above, via MSNBC.

