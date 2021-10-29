Dear Wall Street Journal Editorial Board,

People think you are a joke. Smart people. People who served in Congress, host influential morning shows and get published in the Washington Post. They laugh out loud at your absurdities, particularly your curious defense of publishing a letter from former President Donald Trump that was filled with election fraud lies that had been disproven by the far more reputable news side of your outlet.

The notion that you’ve become a joke as in full evidence Friday morning when Joe Scarborough laughed out loud at your specious defense of publishing such a pernicious letter. The laughter came while co-host Mika Brzezinski read your piece defending the letter, after which he called out the “gratuitous” virtue-signaling and media bashing contained in your embarrassing retort.

This is no joke, however. Your Editorial Board has become a laughing stock with any reasonable person who values truth over tribalized information wars that you are apparently too craven to avoid. You have become a shell of the reputation that your once-august brand once held, and it’s something of a miracle that many of your best reporters can continue to work for an outlet willing to publish such embarrassing tripe.

Get your shit together, Paul Gigot and Daniel Henninger. It’s never a good look when your work becomes such a national joke. And yet here we are. I can’t imagine that Rupert Murdoch, Robert Thompson, and Almar Latour are that impressed with your work. If they are then that’s a much bigger story, and begs the question that has been raised lately: why do you want to destroy America?

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.