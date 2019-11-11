Joe Scarborough claimed that recent news of a possible state visit to Russia next year will only further the opinions that many Americans already share: that President Donald Trump is either a Russian agent or a “useful idiot” working on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Last week, Trump told reporters that he was invited to visit a military parade celebration in Russia next year and is considering going. “President [Vladimir] Putin invited me,” Trump told reporters on the White House lawn. “It’s a very big deal, celebrating the end of the war, etc., etc. A very big deal. I appreciate the invitation. … It is in the middle of our political season, so I will see if I can do it, but I would love to go if I could.”

Scarborough hedged a bit in his analysis of this potential trip, saying “I’m not saying Donald Trump should go to Russia. I think — I think, though, at some point, the United States needs to recognize, in a very public way, the remarkable sacrifice the Russian people made in the defeat of Hitler, along with all of our other allies.”

He then added, “And the fact that there are a lot of people in America who believe that Donald Trump is either an agent of Russia or at least a useful idiot.”

Trump has long faced criticism for a perceived cozy relationship with Russia, which the nation’s intelligence agencies have determined worked to interfere in the United States presidential election in 2016 between Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Watch above via MSNBC.

