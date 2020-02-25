Joe Scarborough took a shot at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) after the candidate defended comments he made praising Cuban leader Fidel Castro during a CNN town hall on Monday night.

Sanders curiously doubled down comments he made during a 60 Minutes interview that aired on Sunday night, in which he gave credit to Castro’s literacy program while also criticizing his strongman leadership of the communist nation.

“Okay’s he initiated a major literacy program,” Sanders said on CNN. “A lot of folks in Cuba at that point who were illiterate. He formed a literacy brigade. You may read that. Went out and helped people learn to read and write. You know what? I think teaching people to read and write is a good thing.”

Sanders’ comments predictably caught fire, which was only fueled by the dry winds that chase a presumptive presidential favorite. Many had expected Sanders to clarify his comments Monday night, he instead stood firm in a signature style that makes him appealing to so many voters.

After playing the clip, Scarborough offered ” I don’t even know what to say” — though he did. “He had a literacy regime, but he also had a regime who tortured Catholics, tortured people who worshipped God in a way he didn’t like, tortured students that had newspapers, kept people locked up or years,” Scarborough said. “Killed people.”

“You cannot talk about Fidel Castro’s literacy programs, you just can’t! Not in American politics, and shouldn’t be able to without talking about the long laundry list of evils committed by Fidel Castro against his own people over decades. That is, yes it is, wait for it.” He then added, “that’s like saying Mussolini had the trains running.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

