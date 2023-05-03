Joe Scarborough Mocks Conservatives Defending Tucker Carlson Because ‘At Least He Wasn’t Woke’ With Brutal Montage

Joe Scarborough aired a brutal montage of Tucker Carlson’s racialized commentary to ridicule conservatives defending the ex-Fox Newser because, as the Morning Joe host paraphrased, “at least he wasn’t woke.”

On Tuesday night, The New York Times published previously redacted texts to have emerged during the discovery period of Dominion Voting System’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News in which the now-former prime-time host revealed private and racialized musings to a producer (emphasis ours):

A couple of weeks ago, I was watching video of people fighting on the street in Washington. A group of Trump guys surrounded an Antifa kid and started pounding the living shit out of him. It was three against one, at least. Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It’s not how white men fight. Yet suddenly I found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they’d hit him harder, kill him. I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it. Then somewhere deep in my brain, an alarm went off: this isn’t good for me. I’m becoming something I don’t want to be. The Antifa creep is a human being. Much as I despise what he says and does, much as I’m sure I’d hate him personally if I knew him, I shouldn’t gloat over his suffering. I should be bothered by it. I should remember that somewhere somebody probably loves this kid, and would be crushed if he was killed. If I don’t care about those things, if I reduce people to their politics, how am I better than he is?

“There people who I’ve read — who, I think, make some very important points on on on different issues — who are actually going out defending him,” Scarborough said, before mentioning Andrew Sullivan by name, who wrote how Tucker represented “something nonetheless real, a deepening suspicion of corporate and government authority.”

The Morning Joe host then mentioned Bari Weiss by name and quoted her saying, “You can’t deny how important Tucker was and is,” for making “viewers aware of the new military-industrial complex, the alliance between big tech and the government.”

“You know what? I can name about five other people,” Scarborough lamented before asking producers to re-aire a clip put together and first aired by Mehdi Hassan, which shows Carlson’s most controversial and racialized comments from the past few years, which Morning Joe aired not once but twice.

“White supremacy, that’s the problem!” Carlson can be seen mocking as a hoax, calling Rep. Ilhan Omar a “loathsome human being” and “a symbol of America’s failed immigration system.” Carlson infamously seeking for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT scores and noting “Very few unarmed black men are killed by white cops these days,” as if a low number was passable, and rhetorically asking, “Where’s George Floyd when you need them?” And yes, it was punctuated by Carlson’s maniacal laughter.

“So I have no words, not only for what we saw there, but also by people who are going out there going, ‘Yeah, but at least he wasn’t woke.'” Scarborough concluded. “So we’re going to we’re going to be okay with the most racist rants that I think we’ve we’ve heard on national news in our lifetimes.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

