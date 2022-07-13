Joe Scarborough Mocks ‘Crackpots’ at Trump’s Now Infamous Oval Office Meeting to Overthrow Election: ‘Idiots, Wackos, Lunatics’

Joe Scarborough mocked Donald Trump’s outside advisers over the revelations about their wild conduct as they tried to help the ex-president overturn his 2020 election loss.

On Wednesday, Morning Joe focused on the December 18, 2020 Oval Office meeting where Trump hosted Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn and Patrick Byrne. The 4 offered Trump several conspiratorial ideas for throwing out the election results, but the meeting devolved into an “unhinged” slugfest when Eric Herschmann and Pat Cipolline joined the meeting and shot down their proposals.

Scarborough broke this down by noting that the meeting happened after Giuliani and Powell failed dozens of times to dispute the election results in court. He said the evidence is “overwhelming” that the election was fair, yet Trump was searching for “idiots” who would affirm his false claims that the election was corrupt and stolen.

“Make no mistake, we talk about form shopping for judges as lawyers. You’re trying to find the right judge so you’re forum shopping,” Scarborough said. “Here, Donald Trump was forum shopping to get the right idiots, wackos, lunatics, insurrectionists in front of him at the White House. And it was hard! It was hard to find people as freakin’ crazy as Sidney Powell. It was hard to find somebody as debased morally as Rudy Giuliani.”

Scarborough concluded his point by saying “it was hard finding these crackpots that were so desperate to be around a president that they were willing to overthrow the United States government. But Donald Trump found them.” Willie Geist agreed, stating that Trump resorted to these people after Cipollone and former Attorney General Bill Barr tried to tell him “it’s over” for his attempts to challenge the election.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com