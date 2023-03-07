Joe Scarborough Mocks Fox News’ ‘Insulting’ Admission Their Audience Didn’t Want the Truth About 2020 Election

Joe Scarborough ripped Fox News for reportedly being more interested in appeasing their audience and keeping up their ratings, rather than telling the truth about the 2020 election.

After slamming former President Donald Trump’s “retribution” speech from CPAC, Morning Joe moved to the New York Times’ reporting on Fox News’ autopsy for their 2020 election coverage. The report was based on a leaked Zoom call wherein Fox’s top brass bemoaned how they lost out on higher ratings and incurred the wrath of Trump’s supporters by being the first to correctly call Arizona for President Joe Biden.

Scarborough honed in on the report’s part that noted that Fox News’ senior vice president Bill Sammon and political editor Chris Stirewalt were both let go “because they were so accurate in analyzing the data.” He also scoffed at the idea that Fox higher-ups were fretting that their cutting edge analysis system was putting their ratings in a bind because their audience didn’t want to hear that Trump was about to lose the election.

“Maybe it’s too good because it put us in a bad position,” Scarborough dryly summed up. “I think it’s insulting to their viewers to say this about them, but they go they don’t really want to know the truth. They want to hear things that make them feel good.”

Scarborough continued:

So here you actually have a network moving away from a system that was cutting edge, that helped them call Arizona first, that helped them call a lot of other states first, because it was too accurate. And now, you have states that are actually doing the same thing on a much larger, more important scale, saying, ‘We don’t want to be a part of this system. It’s too accurate. It will follow the election returns and be too accurate.’ They don’t want accurate elections. They don’t want free elections. This is their post-truth world that they want to move to.

Mike Barnicle also summarized this for Fox, saying “their business model is clearly ratings and revenue over facts and truth in the news.”

