Joe Scarborough Mocks Hannity Dismissing Cassidy Hutchinson Over Secret Service Story: ‘That’s So Stupid’

Joe Scarborough mocked Sean Hannity, though not by name, for the Fox News host’s attempt to dismiss and undermine the political and potentially criminal impact of Cassidy Hutchinson over discrepancies in her testimony to the Select Committee investigation of the events of January 6th.

Hutchinson is of course the former top aide to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows under former President Donald Trump, who testified on Tuesday about the events surrounding the attack on the capitol, testimony that was called “devastating” by a number of respected members of the conservative media.

There are some, however, who have focused on discrepancies in Hutchinson’s retelling of an alleged incident in which Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of the SUV taking him back to the White House in an effort to join his supporters protesting the results of the 2020 election at the Capitol building.

Take, for example, Hannity, who opened his Wednesday night show derided the Jan 6th hearings as “pure theater” and used inconsistencies in the hearsay details she shared to cast doubt on her entire testimony.

“Her story about Donald Trump assaulting a secret service is not the only part of her testimony that’s under scrutiny, there are also serious questions but a letter presented as evidence during yesterday’s testimony you might’ve remembered to take a look,” he noted regarding a letter that Eric Herschmann and she both have claimed to have written.

Though he didn’t name Sean Hannity, it seems like Scarborough was taking aim at the Fox News host on Thursday morning, saying with a clearly affected voice “It’s very funny, on one news network last night, one cable network last night, I heard somebody go, and now there’s some question on whether he really grabbed the steering wheel, which, of course, throws into question all of her testimony.” It’s not clear what accent the Morning Joe host was trying out, but unless Mayor Quimby hosts a show, we’ll stick with Hannity.

“I mean, that’s so stupid,” Scarborough ridiculed the unnamed cable news host. “That’s like, like saying, Al Capone, the report is Al Capone like shot up a bar, killed 30 people and then got a PBR and drank it. when somebody goes no, he didn’t do that, he just had a shot of whiskey, people going, well the rest of the — we can’t believe any of the rest of the testimony. No. it’s ridiculous.”

As Jackon Richman wrote in a column for Mediaite on Wednesday, conservative media’s focus on relatively minor inconsistencies in her testimony conveniently overlooks the much more damning testimony from her own firsthand account, much of which is not just politically damaging to Trump, but also potentially incriminating for the former president and his allies who enabled him.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com