Joe Scarborough was probably not looking for another reason to criticize Senator Lindsey Graham. Still, when one fell into his lap Monday morning, he was more than eager to do the Morning Joe thing, which is to dress down Trump loyalists like Senator Graham brutally.

At issue was a recent interview conducted by Axios’ Jonathan Swan for HBO in which Graham admits that Trump has a dark side, defends his friendship with the former president, and explains how he intends to “harness the magic” of Trump’s personality for the benefit of the Republican party.

The 7 a.m. hour of Morning Joe opened with a snippet of the interview, which was a portion of Graham’s following comments:

There’s something about Trump. There’s a dark side and there’s some magic there. What I’m trying to do is harness the magic. To me, Donald Trump is sort of a cross between Jesse Helms, Ronald Reagan and P.T. Barnum. I mean, it’s just this bigger-than-life deal that could make the Republican Party something that nobody else I know could make it. He could make the Republican Party something that nobody else I know could make it, he could make it bigger, he could make it stronger, but he can also destroy it.”

Scarborough opened by praising Swan. “I don’t know how Jonathan does that; he’s sort of, I guess, the Oprah of Capitol Hill,” he said. “How does he get people to say things like that?”

He then turned to the comments made by Graham. “Harness the magic? He led an insurrection to overturn a constitutional process that guaranteed the peaceful transition of power,” Scarborough lamented. “Harness the magic? Calling for violence. Not just then, but looking at his television set gleefully while Kevin McCarthy and others were screaming at him, begging him to call off his terrorists. That’s actually not magic. That’s sedition.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

