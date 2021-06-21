Morning Joe had a spirited discussion about GOP leadership, America’s future political landscape, and the role that the Tea Party movement played in that nationalism at play with the base of supporters that follow former President Donald Trump.

At issue was former Vice President Mike Pence getting booed and heckled, with calls of “traitor” during a Faith & Freedom Coalition Summit held late last week.

Following the news report that opened the segment, co-host Mika Brzezinski hedged in her reply with some self-effacement, calling herself “naive, whatever, too far left, whatever you want to say it is,” before adding “I. Don’t. Get it,” with a sort of staccato that punctuated her confusion. “I don’t get why none of these Republicans who were in very, very high positions, who could really make an impact and bring back the Republican party from crazy town.”

Joe Scarborough did not mince words at shooting down his wife and co-host. “You say, Mika, that they can make a difference. That’s a liberal’s dream. That is a liberal’s pipe dream, I keep hearing it.” He then dismissively play-acted the liberal point of view in a mocking tone, saying “‘Oh, why doesn’t Representative Smith just stand up and really tell it like it is. And that’s going to’ … like that’s going to change anything. No, it’s not going to change anything.”

“Because we’ve been making the mistake in our little bubble of thinking this was about politicians,” he continued. “No, this is not about politicians, this is about the rank and file of a Republican party that once was conservative. Now it’s all about one thing, it’s about Donald Trump. And if Donald Trump says somebody is up, they’re up. If he says they’re down, they’re down,” citing Liz Cheney as but one example of many.

He then predicted a rather significant change in the American political landscape. “I think moments like this actually make that rank and file even smaller,” he said. “More people peel off of the Republican party, they become independent, start voting for conservative Democrats. I think we’re going to see —I don’t think, I know —we’ll see a major realignment in American politics over the next five years, the Democratic party is going to get bigger, more moderate.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

