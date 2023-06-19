Joe Scarborough Mocks Pro-Trump ‘Snowflakes’ Freaking Out Over Indictment: His Own Lawyers Gave the ‘Most Damning Testimony’

Joe Scarborough led Morning Joe in mocking Donald Trump over the collective panic from the ex-president’s supporters on his classified documents case indictment.

On Monday, Morning Joe reacted to former Attorney General Bill Barr’s Face The Nation appearance, where he cast Trump as “troubled” and a “consummate narcissist” who brought his 37-count federal indictment upon himself. Mika Brzezinski wondered why Barr never spoke out sooner about Trump like this, but she assessed that “the biggest takeaway here is that this must be so bad, he has nowhere else to go but to say exactly the truth.”

Scarborough agreed that anybody who worked with Trump while he was in the White House “knows that he puts his own interests in front of the interests of the country.” This led Scarborough to emphasize how Barr has been saying throughout Trump’s indictment that the ex-president is not a victim of political persecution like he claims to be.

“Barr said he’s not the victim, which of course, these snowflakes. They’re such snowflakes,” Scarborough said. “It’s the great irony; it’s projection, isn’t it? That you have all of these Trumpers that talk about snowflakes who were triggered, and they’re the biggest snowflakes ever! They’re the victims. They’re victimized by biographies of Roberto Clemente and Hank Aaron! They’re victimized by America trying to protect their nuclear secrets. They’re victimized by everything, and here’s Barr telling them, ‘You’re not a victim.'”

As Scarborough explained what Barr meant in how Trump’s documents case is “entirely of his own making,” he pivoted to point out the “most damning part” of the indictment.

“Barr said he’s in big trouble, he’s ‘toast,’ because the most damning testimony comes from, again, not left-wingers, not Democrats, but from his own lawyers.”

