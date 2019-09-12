Joe Scarborough expressed shock and amazement that President Donald Trump’s oval office comments from Wednesday in which he seemed to take sides with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un over his own, now-former, National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Trump took questions from the press for the first time on Wednesday and explained in detail the reasons behind Bolton’s ouster from his administrations, saying he made “big mistakes.”

Back in April 2018, Bolton talked in an interview about applying the “Libyan model” to North Korea on denuclearization. North Korea issued a fiery statement denouncing Bolton’s comments and Trump ultimately distanced himself from what Bolton said. Trump made it clear he really had a problem with Bolton’s past comments and said he doesn’t blame Kim Jong Un for his response. Trump said:

“We were set back very badly when John Bolton talked about the ‘Libyan model.’ And he made a mistake. As soon as he mentioned that, the Libyan model, what a disaster. Take a look at what happened to Gaddafi with the Libyan model. And he’s using that to make a deal with North Korea? And I don’t blame Kim Jong-Un for what he said after that. And he wanted nothing to do with John Bolton. That’s not a question of being tough. That’s a question of being not smart to say something like that.”

Scarborough seemed shocked and appalled with this take, saying “Donald Trump, an American president, actually fired his National Security adviser — or forced him out — because the dictator of North Korea didn’t like him.

Scarborough then explained what the “Libyan model” meant in the context of American foreign policy presuming that Trump and Kim Jong-un likely misunderstood the specifics of Bolton’s reference.

