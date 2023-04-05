Joe Scarborough Mocks Trump’s ‘Crazy’ Mar-a-Lago Speech: ‘He Messes the Bed In a Stupendous Way’

Joe Scarborough believes that Donald Trump had the political upper hand after his arraignment in Manhattan, but the former president sabotaged himself with his Mar-a-Lago press conference.

Morning Joe focused Wednesday its attention on Wednesday on the fallout from Trump being charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal. Asked about the possibility of a secondary indictment, George Conway assessed that Trump is “very much capable of talking himself into more trouble” if he carries on with his blustering conduct about it.

Scarborough said he heard from Democrats after the arraignment who told him they were “disappointed” by what Bragg had to offer. He said that Trump could’ve called it a day without his bombastic remarks, “but as we all know, Donald Trump can’t keep his mouth shut.”

“He goes out. I will just say, he messes the bed, in a stupendous way last night,” Scarborough said. “He could have used that speech to say, ‘Yeah, you know what? They treated me bad, just like what happens to you when they treat you bad doing A, B, C. The system is rigged.’ Instead, it was all these personal grievances, it went all over the place, scattershot, and by the end of the speech, Ron DeSantis had to be feeling great.

Scarborough eventually managed to sum this up: “He took this advantage a lot of people thought he had, and completely blew it with that crazy display last night.” John Heilemann was skeptical that Trump completely blew it because “all the things we’ve heard from him last night are things we heard before.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

