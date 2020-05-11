Joe Scarborough called out President Donald Trump for his continued tweets focused on media reaction to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and Republican congress members “not speaking out.”

Trump has long employed the “best defense is a good offense” strategy in dealing with a vocal set of media critics, particularly in his administration’s handling of a global pandemic that has led to nearly 80,000 American deaths. And there may be no more vocal critic that the Morning Joe co-host. As a former Republican member of Congress, Scarborough has more license than most cable news personalities in calling out his former cohorts, which was on display Monday morning.

Addressing Rev. Al Sharpton, Scarborough called out Republican members of the Senate and House members in the same position for “not speaking out,” over Trump’s curious behavior. “They’re not even quietly going to the White House. Telling the president, ‘Enough is enough.’ Don’t tweet about Brian Stelter on a weekend.”

Scarborough then noted “We cross the 80,000 threshold,” of coronavirus deaths, before likening Trump’s media harangues to another US president. “That’s like FDR in World War II or Pearl Harbor, is he going to tweet about a media critic at the Cleveland Plain Dealer?”

“Last week, he attacked me. I mean, my God, you’ve got to be in sad shape if you’re focused on me in the middle of a pandemic,” Scarborough added, to which co-host Mika Brzezinksi offered “freaking nut.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

