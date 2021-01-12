As the nation still reels from the deadly insurrection led by Trump supporters on the Capitol building last week, not only are more details emerging, but new insights on how to safely move forward are also coming to light.

Joe Scarborough noted Tuesday morning that there are a number of newly elected members of Congress who fully espouse the beliefs of QAnon, the Trump-supporting online conspiracy community that appears to be a common thread among the thousands of insurrectionists who terrorized the U.S. Congress as it certified the Electoral College results from the 2020 election.

For the blissfully unaware, QAnon is the group of extremist conspiracy theorists who believe the Democratic party is secretly run by a cabal of cannibalistic pedophiles. They are fierce Trump supporters, and images that have emerged from the Capitol attacks showed prominent members of QAnon and many others wearing Q-related clothing.

“Capitol Hill cops right now are suspended because they’re afraid that they were working with the rioters who were trying to overthrow the united states government, commit sedition, stop the constitutional action to help the peaceful transfer of power,” Scarborough opened. He then noted that QAnon “cultists” inside the FBI, “people sympathetic to sedition inside the FBI.”

“We have to look to new members of Congress that—I’m not talking about anybody specifically—but who have pushed these conspiracy theories,” Scarborough said, pivoting to Congressmembers, though he was not able to remember any names. “I heard one member talking about how she was going to carry her gun on Capitol Hill whether people liked it or not.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert gained attention for insisting she would take her gun to Congress but was later called out for faking the video.

“The correct answer to that is no, no, you’re not, that’s against the law,” Scarborough chided before recalling the security checks he went through as a member of Congress. “I just wonder if it’s not a new time where we’re going to have to require all members to be screened like everybody else to make sure they’re not carrying weapons inside the Capitol Hill chamber.”

Turning back to the QAnon-following members of Congress, Scarborough said “Because if they believe in wild conspiracy theories and are part of an online community that’s calling for the assassination of Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress and Mike Pence, then they are a security risk, and they have to be watched more closely. So I think we have to make all members of Congress be screened wherever they go inside the capitol.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

