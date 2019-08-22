Joe Scarborough expressed the shock and confusion over recent Trump comments that have become so common on the set of Morning Joe during the Trump administration.

The context on Thursday mornings episode? For the second day in a row, President Donald Trump accused Jewish American voters of disloyalty to Israel for voting for Democrats, which was illustrated by show producers via a montage of a Wednesday press spray.

Trump said things like “if you vote for a Democrat you’re being very disloyal to Jewish people and you are being very disloyal to Israel and only weak people would say anything other than that,” “ I think that if you vote for a Democrat you are very, very disloyal to Israel and to the Jewish people,” and “If Jews vote for Democrats would they be disloyal to Israel.”

Scarborough could not hide his reaction, exclaiming “he says it out loud. He says it out loud. He talks about dual loyalty out loud. He says everything out loud!”

He then followed by noting the many “anti-Semitic tropes” through Trump’s entire campaign, how he “talked to Jewish groups talking about money, how basically they were money-grubbers, had put a Star of David on Hillary Clinton’s face in a retweet, talking about how Jews were trying to buy the White House.”

But it was his comparison to allegations of “dual loyalty” that many Republicans used as the basis to allege Rep. Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism.

Trump “actually followed congresswoman Omar down the dual loyalty road that he has criticized her for months!” said the Morning Joe host, which appears to be a salient political point thus far underreported by the predictable ranks of the political-media world.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com