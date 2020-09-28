Morning Joe covered the hospitalization of Brad Parscale after it was reported that he was armed and threatened to harm himself in a sober, snark-free, and sympathetic manner Monday morning. Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinksi had in the past openly ridiculed the former Trump campaign manager but took reported this news with a completely different tone.

Parscale was taken from his Fort Lauderdale home after his wife reportedly told police he had multiple firearms and was threatening self-harm. The Trump campaign offered a statement of support that said, “Brad Parscale is a member of our family, and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible.”

Following Brzezinski’s original report, Scarborough said, “it is a really sad story” before admitting a tough political past with the former Trump campaign manager. “We have had dealings with Brad before, and, of course, at times, the dealing have been tough going back and forth.”

“We’ve now seen this a few times with some people in Donald Trump’s inner circle,” he continued. “But it’s really hard for people to understand the glare that anybody in Washington D.C. Goes through” while addressing AP’s Jonathan Lemire. “Our hearts and prayers go out to him,” Scarborough said, before asking, “it has been a very tough few months for Brad, hasn’t it?” Lemire replied, “foremost thoughts and prayers for him and his family and hope he’s okay.”

In late April, rumors surfaced that President Donald Trump was furious with Parscale due to flagging poll numbers and was considering firing him, though he was eventually demoted in July.

