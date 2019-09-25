Given Monday’s news that Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s launching of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, based on reported malfeasance of his dealings with Ukraine and the Biden family, Joe Scarborough turned to how Republican members of Congress might react to impeachment proceedings.

The Morning Joe host noted that “nobody expected Watergate to end up where it did” before returning to a Monday Morning Joe guest, Vanity Fair contributor David Drucker, who “uncovered a truth” that “Republicans on The Hill loathe, loathe, I can’t say it enough, they loathe Donald Trump personally. They blame him for the chaos that’s going on in Washington and stopping them from getting more things done.”

“We don’t know what’s going to happen, do we? I mean, maybe evidence comes out we don’t know what happens when the levee breaks,” Scarborough continued, adding “but that is a possibility, and the fact that nobody on The Hill is actually personally loyal to Donald Trump means we don’t know how any of this ends up.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com