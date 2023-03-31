Joe Scarborough Openly Laughs at Lindsey Graham Begging Fox News Viewers for Trump Donations: ‘Crying Like Oral Roberts!’

Joe Scarborough openly mocked Senator Lindsey Graham begging Fox News viewers to support former President Donald Trump with donations, comparing him unfavorably to unscrupulous televangelists like Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker and Oral Roberts.

Senator Graham appeared to get emotional, asking Fox News viewers to donate money to Trump in light of the former president’s historic indictment, which came to light Thursday evening.

Morning Joe ran a quick montage of the emotional senator pleading with Hannity viewers, saying:

They’re trying the to destroy Donald Trump because they fear him at the ballot box. To the conservatives out there, make sure you vote if you got friends, make sure they vote. If you don’t have any friends, go make some friends but you need to help this man, Donald J. Trump. They’re trying to drain him dry. He spent more money on lawyers than most spend on campaign. They’re trying to bleed him dry. Donaldjtrump.com go tonight give the president some money to fight this [ bleep ].

Willie Geist then noted how he “was going to say how Lindsey graham was dispatched to do that, but they don’t even have to get the order anymore. They know the job,” to which Scarborough elicited a hearty laugh. Geist followed with the salient observation that “Trump so constantly hustles his supporters for money. Is he a billionaire, or is he not? Legal fees should be a rounding error in his checking account, but he is constantly hustling his supporter for money to pay his legal bills.”

“I always talk about the Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker approach to politics scamming people like my grandmother out of their social security checks, $25 here, $50 there.,” Scarborough said. “I’ve got to say, that Lindsey Graham moment, he’s tearing up … Lindsey knows what a bad man Donald Trump is. Lindsey is the one who said if we make him our nominee, he’ll destroy the Republican party, and we deserve it.”

“Lindsey almost crying there, that reminded me of Oral Roberts climbing up into his tower in the ’80s, saying, ‘Give me $3 million or I’m not coming down from this tower,'” the Morning Joe host observed.

In 1987, evangelist Oral Roberts climbed into his “Prayer Tower” to fast and pray for the rest of the month for donations to meet a deadline to raise $8 million for medical scholarships, according to the LA Times. Earlier that year, Roberts told his parishioners that he had been told by God, “I’ll call you home,” if the money was not raised by the end of March.

Watch above via MSNBC.

