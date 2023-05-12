Joe Scarborough Plays Clips of Skeptical Fox News Host to Ridicule House GOP Investigation into ‘Biden Family Business’

Joe Scarborough took a unique approach in ridiculing the investigation into Biden’s alleged “Influence Peddling” by the Republican-led House Oversight Committee Friday morning: he used clips of Fox News hosts being skeptical as evidence to call out what he sees as an empty or partisan probe.

Morning Joe viewers might have been surprised to see Fox Business host Elizabeth McDonald grilling Senator Ron Johnson about evidence of any quid pro quo between President Joe Biden and foreign entities or the following clip of Fox & Friends Steve Doocy telling Rep. James Comer that he has no evidence. But that’s what was on MSNBC Friday morning, and not to mock their cable news competitors, but to illustrate how thin the investigation is — at least in the eyes of Scarborough.

Coming out of the clops, Scarborough pivoted to a recent opinion piece from the conservative editorial board at the Wall Street Journal, admitted that there was no “smoking gun” before insisting “there’s plenty of suspicious smoke worth investigating.”

Scarborough mocked the hand-wringing from the right:

This is all very shocking, I guess, to some people on on Fox News and some people on the Trump right, because, of course, this is something that Donald Trump and his family would never do other than to $3 billion here or there. But they did it out of office, just like the Bidens did this out of office. But again, talk about the scale of what they’re talking about with what the scale of what happened there. This sounds like, of course, what happened with the Clintons and all the investigations into the Clinton the Clinton Foundation. And we heard about that for years and years and years. And then to the day, all much ado about nothing. This the end of the Wall Street Journal editorial page, which has gone after the Hunter Biden issue very strongly. They conclude by saying there is not a smoking gun here. But there’s smoke, so keep investigating. I mean, come on. And this is it. This is so much like the Durham investigation.

“One other thing, too, that’s very important for these anti-Biden people,” Scarborough concluded. “I don’t know if you knew this or not. Joe Biden fell off a bike. He did. Donald Trump tried to overthrow American democracy, but Joe Biden fell off a bike.”

“And when Joe Biden’s tired, sometimes — you know, he stuttered his entire life. —ometimes, his words kind of get slurred together,” he continued. “He doesn’t do really well. But Donald Trump, Donald Trump, he tried to overthrow American democracy, just got found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman and said in the deposition that people like him have had the right to do that for, quote, millions of years. So there you go.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com