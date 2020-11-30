Joe Scarborough cackled as he reacted to the avalanche of conspiracy theories President Donald Trump invoked in his free-wheeling interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo.

In Trump’s first TV interview since the 2020 election, the president railed against the “rigged” election, suggested federal law enforcement had a hand in the alleged corruption and fumed over the setbacks in court for his legal attempts to dispute the results. Trump couldn’t provide any proof to substantiate his claims, yet Bartiromo took his side and offered a little-to-no challenge for his assertions throughout the interview.

Naturally, the conversation was a significant news item, but when Scarborough brought it up for discussion on Morning Joe, he laughed at the deluge of false, evidence-free claims.

“Well, that clip, of course, from Saturday Night Live. We hope you enjoyed it,” Scarborough said with obvious sarcasm. “Hard to actually parody that. It’s so funny.”

The Morning Joe host went on by snarking at Trump’s expectation to take his legal battles to the Supreme Court when they’ve already stumbled so many times in the lower courts.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

