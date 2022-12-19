Joe Scarborough Pounds the Desk Over Elon Musk’s Twitter Folly: ‘Your Teslas are Bought By the Libs You’re Trying to Own!’

Joe Scarborough is so vexed by Elon Musk’s curious behavior surrounding Twitter and the incredible nose dive that Tesla’s market cap price has taken since he took to pounding the table of the Morning Joe set in frustration.

On Sunday, Musk promised to abide by a poll he posted on Twitter about whether he should remain as CEO, which found a resounding “NO” vote by nearly 58% of the 17 million people who voted.

And by the way, Tesla’s stock price has effectively nose-dived since Musk took over Twitter and made several curious decisions that have largely angered the progressive side of the Twitter spectrum and pleased many conservatives and “free speech” advocates convinced that the social media has long engaged in partisan malfeasance.

So it is in this context that Scarbrough pointed out the rather obvious folly of Musk’s apparent appeal to conservatives on Twitter and the negative effect that he has had on Tesla by citing Harvard professor John Della Volpe’s recently pointing out how progressive or blue states present a much bigger slice of the US. GDP than red states.

“You have all of these people striking out against woke politics or whatever Elon was striking out against, owning the libs; it’s all about owning the libs. John Della Volpe brought up a good point; states won by Joe Biden control 70% of America’s GDP,” Scarborough said, adding later, “the vast majority of wealth are in blue states, regardless of who’s winning elections, and 70% are the ones that buy the overwhelming majority of Teslas.”

“Corporations are not do-gooders,” he continued, noting that many apparent “pro-social” PR campaigns are not altruistic in nature but simply marketing plans to move product and help the bottom line. “So if Coca-Cola or somebody else does something that upsets the far right, you can try to own the libs. They’re not doing it because they want to be loved by the libs, they want to make money, and this is what Elon Musk, I can’t believe; he never understands.”

“Look at the data,” he exclaimed. “Your Teslas are bought by the libs you’re trying to own! They don’t want them anymore.”

