Joe Scarborough Praises Bill Barr, Kayleigh McEnany and Other Ex-Trump Officials Working With Jan 6 Commission

Joe Scarborough went out of his way to praise the former Trump administration officials who appear to be bucking the former president and/or agreed to cooperate with the House Select Committee on January 6th.

Scarborough led the conversation for Morning Joe on Tuesday as they talked about The New York Times’ report on Donald Trump’s level of involvement in the proposed plan to have the government seize voting machines after the 2020 election.

The Times article says Trump tried to have the Justice Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and the military seize the machines in order to seek out evidence of widespread fraud during the election, but his plans were blocked by former Attorney General Bill Barr, former DHS acting secretary Ken Cuccinelli, and even his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Scarborough ran through the report while blasting Trump’s rally in Texas where the former president called on his supporters to protest against the prosecutors investigating him. Scarborough tied this to the news that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is asking for FBI protection in response to Trump’s remarks.

“He says things that he knows are going to put people’s lives in danger, put their health in danger, and he’s done it again,” Scarborough said. “Just really irresponsible, reckless rhetoric that leads people to get their names on kill lists.”

Scarborough continued to point Trump for leading “an ethnographic-nationalist [and] fascist insurgency against the United States,” just to get “offended by a black woman daring to investigate whether he broke the law or not.” The Morning Joe host switched gears after that by calling it “fascinating to see” which Trump officials didn’t go along with his 2020 election plans, and which ones are cooperating with the January 6th Committee.

You have Ken Cucinelli, a hard-line conservative, always a hard-line conservative, basically when he gets a call from Giuliani, he says “Get lost, I can’t help you.” You see it with Mike Pence’s staff. They’re all going to testify. They’re all cooperating with the January 6th committee. You see it with Kayleigh McEnany. She’s going before the committee. We just talked about [Bill] Barr. There’s nobody I was more disgusted by, a man of the law acting the way that he did during the Trump administration. It is fascinating to see where they all drew their lines.

