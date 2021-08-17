Joe Scarborough condemned the Biden administration for leaving America’s allies in Afghanistan in danger now that the country has fallen to the Taliban.

Scarborough’s Morning Joe, on Tuesday, reacted to Joe Biden defending his decision to pull U.S. forces out of Afghanistan — even while admitting that fall of the nation to the Taliban occurred faster than expected. In his commentary, the MSNBC host condemned the manner in which Biden pulled U.S. forces from Afghanistan, while simultaneously acknowledging “there was never going to be a good time” to do it.

“There’s a right way to withdraw,” Scarborough said. “The president can say that he planned for every contingency, but he knows that’s not true, the White House knows that’s not true, and the American people know that’s not true. And that’s how a 75% proposition has devolved into a political disaster for this White House.”

Scarborough argued that the first thing the Biden administration has to do now is safely relocate all of the U.S.’ Afghani allies desperately trying to flee the country. He compared the situation to former President Donald Trump’s abandonment of America’s Kurdish allies in northern Syria back in 2019.

“We just can’t keep abandoning allies in the field,” Scarborough said. “Donald Trump abandoned the Kurds. We’re abandoning our interpreters in Afghanistan. We just can’t keep going in, having people risk their lives, and then leaving in the middle of the night.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

