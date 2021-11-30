Joe Scarborough jumped into the mess of political animus brewing between Representatives Ilhan Omar and Lauren Boebert Monday morning, and came out the other side being less than impressed with Boebert’s insistence that she is a “strong Christian woman.”

At issue is Islamaphobic lies said by Boebert, and a phone call between the two in which Omar sought a public apology from her House colleague. The call did not go well and ended with Omar ending it abruptly, or hanging up, which led to two separate accounts.

Omar released a public statement in which she “graciously accepted a call from Rep. Lauren Boebert in the hope of receiving a direct apology for falsely claiming she met me in an elevator, suggesting I was a terrorist, and for a history of anti-Muslim hate.” But because she allegedly “doubled down,” Omar “decided to end the unproductive call.”

Boebert released a video describing the call that opened with a self-description as a “Strong Christian Woman,” and that she never wanted anything she says “to offend someone’s religion,” and told as much to Omar. “She said that she still wanted a public apology because what I had done wasn’t good enough,” Boebert claimed, before claiming Omar hung up on her and complaining of “cancel culture.”

Back to Morning Joe, Scarborough rightfully focused on Boebert’s public parading of her Christianity. “Listen, I’m a backslidin’ Baptist,” he opened by establishing his Biblical bona fides. “I’ve read the Bible once or twice, and my parents made me go to church, like, five days a week. So I’ve read the Bible a lot.”

He then paraphrased a passage from the Bible that said “if you are standing at the altar, about to give a gift, and you realize that somebody has something against you? Leave the gift, go to that person. Apologize. Reconcile. And then come back.”

“If you read the red letters in the gospel that would suggest, quote, a strong Christian woman, close quote, would actually act just the opposite of what we saw in that video,” Scarborough said. “Perhaps leading with that, was actually a tell?”

“It’s kind of like war heroes,” he continued. “I don’t know war heroes that go around talking about being war heroes.”

Asking for a witness from Morning Joe panelist Eddie Glaude, Jr., Scarborough concluded by saying “people that actually are strong, faithful servants of the Lord? They don’t go around telling you that.”

Glaude prosaically agreed to say “these peacocks who declare their faith? Hmmm. Sometimes they are known as Pharisees.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com