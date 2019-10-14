“The blood will be on Donald Trump’s hands,” said Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough, during a Monday morning run of thought that was particularly politically damning to President Donald Trump.

Scarborough’s commentary was based on a real bipartisan threat of support to the White House in the context of the alleged atrocities on Kurdish forces left to be attacked after Trump unilaterally decided to withdraw the U.S. military support from Northern Syria.

The bipartisan criticism of Trump’s curious foreign policy decision was put in stark relieve by the Morning Joe co-host, noting “here you have Donald Trump, according to experts who know this area the most, according to Republicans, according to Lindsey Graham, this is a guy who is reinventing ISIS.”

Scarborough, a former Republican member of Congress, then offered that “Republicans have said, as ISIS emerges and as ISIS gets powerful again, it will be the blood, their words, not mine, the blood will be on Donald Trump’s hands.”

“So they believe, Republicans believe, as do most foreign policy experts in Washington and around the world, that Donald Trump is aiding and abetting ISIS. They believe Donald Trump is aiding and abetting Russia, they believe Donald Trump is aiding and abetting Iran. They believe Donald Trump is aiding and abetting Assad in Syria,” he added.

“They believe Donald Trump, in this one move, is aiding and abetting just about every country on the face of the Earth that consider themselves to be our greatest enemies.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

