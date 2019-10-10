Joe Scarborough said the Republican Party will be culpable for an ISIS resurgence as long as they continue to stand behind President Donald Trump while he pulls American military support out of Northern Syria.

Morning Joe used their Thursday discussions to talk about Trump’s defense of withdrawing American troops from Northern Syria, which leaves U.S.-allied Kurdish forces in danger from the Turkish military’s operation in the region. Trump’s decision to withdraw has been deeply criticized, and on Wednesday, he insulted the Kurds and justified abandoning them because they didn’t help America win World War II.

As Morning Joe talked about this and Trump’s disregard of ISIS fighters escaping to Europe, Scarborough called it proof of how Trump is “ill-equipped emotionally and mentally to be America’s commander-in-chief.” Scarborough continued to say that Republicans know Trump isn’t suited for the job, and “you own every action he takes.”

“You own the re-emergence of ISIS. You own the betrayal of the Kurds. You own the continued rise of Iran across the Middle East. You own this warfare now from Turkey into Syria. You own the Russians continued expansion across the Middle East. You own all of this unless you remove this man. Unless you vote to remove this man from office. It’s that simple.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

