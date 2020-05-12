Future historians may very well point to this morning’s insult-fest between President Donald Trump and Joe Scarborough and see it as the nadir of American public discourse. For now.

While the commander in chief was ostensibly hate watching the consistently anti-Trump Morning Joe, Trump rage-tweeted baseless conspiracy theory insults directed at the former member of Congress and an intern of Scarborough’s who passed away. At that precise moment, the Morning Joe co-host was mocking Republican reaction to guidelines by calling the sitting U.S. president as a “libtard.”

It’s the way we live now, fellow citizens.

As Scarborough was taking issue with the White House crafted guidelines for states to follow as they re-open, he noted how “Republicans need to be careful … before they start attacking the libtards.” In this metaphor, the “libtards” are those who interested in a more cautious approach in ending the near-nationwide lockdown. “Who was the libtard that wrote up these guidelines, that approved the guidelines and announced them to America?” Scarborough asked. “Donald J. Trump.”

Perhaps it was just a coincidence, but it seems that it was at this precise moment that Trump decided to bring up the “cold case” on “Psycho Joe Scarborough,” referencing the conspiracy theory that has become a favored presidential insult of late, and just another example of Trump’s “best defense is a good offense” approach that has catalyzed a bitterly divided nation. Trump tweeted:

When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida. Did he get away with murder? Some people think so. Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn’t it obvious? What’s happening now? A total nut job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

As MSNBC contributor Kurt Bardella signed off, he noted to Scarborough that Trump was tweeting about the Morning Joe host, leaving Scarborough no option to respond. After returning to ridiculing what some may call Trump’s piss-poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Scarborough advised the commander in chief.

“Turn off the television, and why don’t you start working, okay?” Scarborough then added “You do your job, we’ll do ours. America will be much better off for that. Just go. Turn off the TV, Donald.”

