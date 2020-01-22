Joe Scarborough had a field day with the negative effect that the “Fox News” bubble of information has had on conservatives inside the beltway, noting the ill effect it

Morning Joe regular Elise Jordan started the conversation by noting “the nonsense that was coming out of the president’s legal team,” during the first day of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. “It almost seemed like the president’s legal team weren’t prepared” deriding for treating their defense “like a Fox News hit.”

Scarborough jumped on the “Fox News bubble that these people live in.” He then recalled that growing up as a conservative in American academia, one had to be so smart because “you were going to get your head knocked off by the other students.” On the other hand, he explained “a lot of liberals could just be lazy, intellectually argue whatever they wanted to argue” because of what he saw as a liberal bubble “in newsrooms or whether it was in Hollywood.”

He then turned to 2020 and what he referred to as “the Trumpists.”

“It’s the conservatives, it’s the right-wing that’s created this bubble, they go into that bubble, they don’t know what exists outside of that bubble as far as for making arguments,” Scarborough noted. “We saw of this Mitt Romney in 2012. He watched Fox News, he looked at Gallop polls and was sure he was going to win when the rest of America knew he was headed to defeat.”

“Isn’t that bizarre that conservatives have now like liberals used to create their own echo chamber online, on Fox News, in newspapers of their choice and it allows them to live very comfortably in their 42%. They have no idea what’s coming in November.”

Watch above MSNBC.

