Joe Scarborough Ridicules DeSantis Sent by God to Govern Ad: ‘Seriously, Ron, Don’t Throw Jesus under the Bus!’

MSNBC co-anchor Joe Scarborough ridiculed Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) over a recent campaign in which he suggested he was sent by God to govern.

During Monday’s Morning Joe, there was a discussion about the intersection of Christianity and midterm politics. A soundbite was played of a pastor praying for Herschel Walker at a Sunday rally for the Georgia Republican Senate nominee.

“Sweet Jesus,” said Scarborough as co-host Mika Brzezinski sighed. “That’s how Georgia’s Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker was introduced yesterday at a bus stop around the state.”

“What has happened,” asked Brzezinski repeatedly.

“Also, there was this Ron DeSantis ad,” mentioned Scarborough, who said in a deep voice, “And G-d created a man.”

The ad was released last week.

Back to his normal voice, Scarborough blasted DeSantis.

“Seriously, Ron, don’t throw Jesus under the bus,” he said.

“Yeah,” said Brzezinski.

“You do your thing, but I’ve never heard, I literally never heard anything like that before in my life,” said Scarborough. “To say that G-d made me be governor of the state of Florida.”

“So I could take people and put them on a plane and send them to Martha’s Vineyard and then abuse them and be cruel. That’s what God told me to do,” said Brzezinski, mocking DeSantis sending migrants to the wealthy Massachusetts enclave in September.

“If you haven’t seen it, you should see it because it’s just deeply disturbing,” said Scarborough.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com