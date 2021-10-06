Joe Scarborough Ridicules Mike Pence ‘Bowing and Scraping’ to Trump After Rioting Supporters Demanded His Execution

Joe Scarborough ruthlessly ridiculed Mike Pence for attacking the media and downplaying the riot where a mob of insurrectionists wanted to put the former vice president to death.

Pence gave an interview to Fox News’ Sean Hannity this week where the former VP slammed the media’s continued focus on January 6th, the day former President Donald Trump’s supporters invaded the U.S. Capitol and violently tried to overthrow the 2020 election. As Pence put it, “they want to use that one day to try and demean the character and intentions of 74 million Americans who believed we could be strong again and prosperous again and supported our administration in 2016 and 2020.”

That was the same riot where Trump’s supporters chanted “hang Mike Pence” and targeted the former vice president after he rejected the ex-president’s impossible demand to decertify the election. Pence’s attempt to downplay all of this has drawn considerable mockery from political observers, and Scarborough assessed that the ex-veep should be “kept out of office forever.”

It’s like calling 9/11 one day in September, it’s like Pearl Harbor one day in December. This was one of the low points in American political history, certainly since the Civil War. One day in January where Trump supporters took American flags and bashed cops’ brains in. One day in January where Trump-Pence supporters smeared excrement on the walls of the United States Congress. One day in January where Donald Trump, Mike Pence’s partner, was actually calling people to come up to the Capitol and to stop the count.

Scarborough underlined his harangue by reminding viewers that Pence’s family was also in danger on January 6th and had to be evacuated with him during the riot.

“They were scared,” Scarborough said. “Afraid that Mike Pence might get caught and get hung because they had the noose. They want the chants, and they were looking for him. Yeah, that’s what Mike Pence now is trying to blame on the American media. Instead of blaming it on Donald Trump and the guy that he now, once again, is bowing and scraping to receive his approval.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com