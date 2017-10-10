Joe Scarborough Ridicules Steve Bannon: ‘Pretending Like He’s A Dime Store Populist’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ridiculed former White House adviser Steve Bannon Tuesday, the morning after the now-Breitbart chairman declared on Fox News his quixotic plans to challenge pretty much every incumbent lawmaker in the Republican party with populist candidates.

Scarborough’s main qualm with Bannon seemed to be that the former Goldman Sachs banker’s self-declared populism didn’t pass the sniff test, pointing out that he is funded by the very wealthy Mercer family:

“Here he is, pretending like he’s a dime store populist, wearing like five or six shirts,” Scarborough started. “I don’t know why he does that. Nobody still knows why he does that.” (For what it’s worth, New York Mag’s Olivia Nuzzi provided something of an explanation on the shirt thing.)

“Who knows, maybe the Mercers have a helicopter on top of Fox News,” Scarborough continued. “He’s not a populist. This is a guy who’s funded by gazillionaires.”

The Morning Joe host then went through the candidates Bannon has been rumored to be backing, including Blackwater-founder Erik Prince, who Scarborough said he’s getting to “fly out and run in a state where he doesn’t live to go after one of the most respected Republicans.”

Scarborough also pointed out Bannon has backed Roy Moore, “a judge that was too radical for Alabama,” and former Congressman Michael Grimm, who also happens to be an ex-con (tax evasion).

“Steve Bannon doesn’t want to reform the Republican Party. Steve Bannon wants to destroy the Republican Party,” Scarborough declared, adding that sources told him the Breitbart chair is even considering moving to Utah to challenge Mitt Romney should the former governor decide to run for the Senate.

