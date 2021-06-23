The set of Morning Joe pointing and laughing at former President Donald Trump is not terribly newsworthy. It happens so regularly that something really needs to rise above the normal bar of ridicule to merit attention.

Joe Scarborough’s observation of Trump’s denial of reports he asked the FCC and Justice Department to look into SNL and other late night “mischief makers” mocking him, however, is one such instance.

A Daily Beast article from earlier in the week reported that, after watching an SNL rerun in 2019, the former president got so incensed by the mockery that he consulted his administration officials to determine what actions the government could take against his comic detractors.

“According to two people familiar with the matter,” the Beast reports, “Trump had asked advisers and lawyers in early 2019 about what the Federal Communications Commission, the court systems, and — most confusingly to some Trump lieutenants — the Department of Justice could do to probe or mitigate SNL, Jimmy Kimmel, and other late-night comedy mischief-makers.”

This story predictably went viral in political media circles, which inspired a denial from Trump sent via his Save America PAC email distribution. Trump said in a statement:

The story that I asked the Department of Justice to go after ratings-challenged (without Trump!) Saturday Night Live, and other late-night Losers, is total Fake News. It was fabricated, there were no sources, and yet the Lamestream Media goes with it. I did say, however, that Alec Baldwin has no talent, certainly when it comes to imitating me. The one who had what it took was Darrell Hammond. With all of that being said, however, I do believe that the 100% one-sided shows should be considered an illegal campaign contribution from the Democrat Party, hard to believe I got 75 million votes (the most of any sitting President) despite all of that, together with a very Fraudulent Election. 2024 or before!

Back to Morning Joe, who delighted to note the portion of the statement in which Trump proclaimed, “I do believe that the 100% one-sided shows should be considered an illegal campaign contribution from the Democrat Party.”

Fighting back laughter, Scarborough snarked, “what I love most about his denials is they’re always followed by admissions.” He then followed with a somewhat tortured reference to the board game Clue, saying, “I deny I ever did that; however, you can find like the candlestick in the kitchen with Mr. Green.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

