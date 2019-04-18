Joe Scarborough Ridicules Trump’s ‘PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT’ Twitter Screams: ‘How Sad, How Pathetic…’

Joe Scarborough was far from impressed with President Donald Trump‘s effort to slam Robert Mueller‘s report ahead of its incoming public release.

As Morning Joe covered the controversies surrounding Attorney General William Barr and the process for releasing Mueller’s findings, Trump was on Twitter Thursday morning to call the special counsel’s probe the “Greatest Political Hoax of all time!” The president is currently spamming Judicial Watch content to go after Hillary Clinton and his investigators, but his online proclamations were topped off with this tweet in particular:

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2019

As the panel acknowledged Trump’s Twitter binge, Scarborough found it barely surprising, though he marveled how the president and Judicial Watch are using the day to go after Clinton again.

“How sad, how pathetic. How irrelevant,” Scarborough deadpanned.

The conversation continued with speculations about how far Mueller’s investigation went, and whether investigations into Trump’s finances would lead to new revelations.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

— —

