Joe Scarborough tore into White House special adviser Kellyanne Conway for her part in spreading misinformation about the coronavirus to make the Trump administration look good.

Morning Joe started off the week by looking at how Conway and other White House officials claimed the epidemic was being “contained” even as it continued to spread. The show also noted how Surgeon General Jerome Adams told CNN that the government has shifted the focus of their efforts from containment to mitigation.

Conway took a condescending tone the last time she spoke to reporters about the coronavirus, leading Scarborough to ask, “Why are you not telling the truth?”

“Actually, the reporter was right,” he went on. “Kellyanne Conway: arrogant, boastful and lying at the same time. That’s a nice trifecta.”

Scarborough continued from there by noting several of the public events that have been cancelled amid coronavirus concerns, plus the imminent docking of the Grand Princess, a cruise ship with over 3,000 passengers that might have been exposed to a viral outbreak.

“They have absolutely no plan for what to do with that,” Scarborough said. He also cited conservatives who are “suddenly scared” of the disease after previously dismissing its seriousness.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]