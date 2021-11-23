Joe Scarborough Rips ‘Fascist Right’ Making Kyle Rittenhouse a Hero: They’re Not Doing the Second Amendment Any Favors

Joe Scarborough bashed the conservatives who’ve rushed to make Kyle Rittenhouse a Second Amendment icon after his trial ended with a not guilty verdict.

The topic came up as Morning Joe talked about how conservatives continue to downplay the storming of the U.S. Capitol, even as more of Donald Trump’s allies are getting subpoenaed over that event. As Scarborough said that “Americans don’t like chaos,” he redirected the conversation toward conservatives who are lionizing Rittenhouse, profiting off his trial, or using his acquittal as political/pro-gun rights ammunition.

Yes, he was not guilty. The jury found him not guilty. The prosecution couldn’t prove its case. At the same time, this guy is no hero. The people on the far right, the fascist right, that are trying to turn him into a hero, they’re not doing the country a favor. They’re not doing whatever party they belong to a favor, and they’re not even doing Second Amendment rights a favor.

Scarborough continued by noting that Mark Richards, Rittenhouse’s defense attorney, has been taking a subdued public stance after the trial and pushing back on the notion that his client is a hero.

Scarborough’s comments are reminiscent of how Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah reacted to the verdict. Farah agreed that Rittenhouse was not guilty on the grounds of self-defense, but took a negative view of those who would use his acquittal to score “cheap political points.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

