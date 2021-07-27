Joe Scarborough slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over his “childish” insults to Representatives Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Liz Cheney (R-WY) for their participation in the January 6th House Select Committee.

Scarborough led Morning Joe’s Tuesday morning discussion on what the country can expect to hear when the committee holds its first hearing on the storming of the U.S. Capitol later in the day. As he condemned the lies and downplaying of the Capitol riot from the GOP, he also ripped “the stupidity of Kevin McCarthy and the Republican Party to be opposed to these law enforcement officers” who will testify about the violence they witnessed that day.

I guess they’re saying they support law enforcement officers, they support cops, only when it fits their political agenda. But if it doesn’t fit their political agenda, then they say to police officers, literally, ‘go to Hell.’ They literally say to police officers ‘we don’t care what happened to you.’ They literally say to police officers brutalized and almost killed on that day, ‘we don’t want you to tell your story, because it might embarrass a former reality TV host.’

After arguing that the Capitol riot was an act of sedition, Scarborough focused on how McCarthy called Kinzinger and Cheney “Pelosi Republicans” because of their participation on the committee after his attempts to politically delegitimize it. Kinzinger and Cheney both responded by calling McCarthy’s insult “childish,” and Scarborough echoed their sentiment on the “childish name-calling.”

That’s what they resort to. Why? Because that’s all they have. They don’t have the facts on their side. They don’t have history on their side. So all he can do is act like a 3-year-old — or Donald Trump, same thing — and just throw names around. So lots of luck with that. It’s not going to change the fact that four police officers are going to talk about how they were brutalized and almost killed by Donald Trump supporters on January the 6th, as they were trying to actually overthrow the federal government and commit sedition…That’s the party Kevin McCarthy will always be associated with. Lots of luck with that, buddy. Lots of luck with that.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

