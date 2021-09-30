Joe Scarborough Rips Kyrsten Sinema’s Flippant Dodge on Reconciliation Bill: ‘Just Not Ready for Prime Time’

Joe Scarborough slammed Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) for her refusal to say where she stands on reconciliation, which has the potential to blow up current congressional negotiations.

Scarborough bashed both Democrats and Republicans for their squabbling as Congress faces the latest push to raise the U.S. debt ceiling. Scarborough warned of the consequences for the country if Republicans stand in the way of the attempt, but he eventually pivoted to a Sound of Music reference as he asked “how do we solve a problem like Kyrsten?”

Sinema and her fellow moderate Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, have both made it clear they oppose the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that many Democrats have been pursuing. The difference between her and Manchin, according to Scarborough, is that Manchin “talks to reporters. He’s constantly communicating this is where I am, this is what I think, this is why I that way.” Meanwhile, reporters tried to ask Sinema to clarify her position on Wednesday, only for her to completely blew off the question.

“The inescapable view is she’s just not ready for primetime,” Scarborough said.

New York Times’ Elisabeth Bumiller kept the conversation by remarking that the question now for Sinema is “is she willing to blow up her president’s agenda on her own? Is she willing to send the party down on this path on her own?” Scarborough concluded his thoughts though by calling on Sinema to produce a number she will agree to if $3.5 trillion is too much.

“Continuing to play hide the ball, not what you wanna do when the stakes are so high for your party, for your president, for your country.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

