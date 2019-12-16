Joe Scarborough ripped into Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) by calling out his openly biased attitude toward the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Scarborough led Morning Joe’s discussion on Graham by comparing the senator’s remarks about Bill Clinton’s impeachment with his recent comments about how he won’t be impartial when the Senate holds its Trump impeachment trial. Scarborough called it “disgraceful” on Graham’s part and said “he actually is proud of the fact, he’s actually bragging about the fact that he’s not going to be fair.”

“He seems to take great pride in the fact that he is going to be everything that he hated back when I knew him,” Scarborough bemoaned. “Lindsey now is bragging about the fact that he’s going to be biased and he’s not going to listen to any facts…He’s not going to follow the laws, he doesn’t care what it is, and he thinks it’s funny.”

“It’s so clear and obvious that to sell their soul to the devil this way – we know how you’re going to vote – but to just kind of thumb your nose that way and basically denigrate the oath you’re about to take is quite sad,” Donny Deutsche chimed in.

Scarborough continued to lead the conversation, hammering Graham for “laughing” about impeachment and “bragging about the fact that he’s biased.”

“He’s a lawyer, who actually tried cases, so he understand how’s despicable this is.” Scarborough said. “Just a couple months ago he was saying, well, if there were to be quid pro quo proven, then I would have real problems. Well, the quid pro quo was proven. The payoff, the attempted bribery was proven, and yet, here’s Lindsey Graham making a big joke about the fact that he has no respect — well, for anything.”

Watch above, via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]