Joe Scarborough Rips Marco Rubio’s ‘Whataboutism’ Over Miami Heat’s Call for Gun Control: ‘Nobody’s Buying That Bullsh*t’

Joe Scarborough tore into Senator Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) bitter response to the Miami Heat urging fans to demand action for gun control in the aftermath of the Uvalde school shooting.

The Heat faced off against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday for the Eastern Conference Finals, but before the game got underway, public address announcer Michael Baiamonte called for a moment of silence to honor the victims of the Robb Elementary School massacre. When the moment of silence passed, Baiamonte implored the audience call their state lawmakers “to leave a message demanding their support for common sense gun laws.”

Baiamonte didn’t invoke Rubio or Rick Scott (R) by name, but since the two represent Florida in the U.S. Senate, his call for action was perceivably directed toward the both of them. Rubio took notice of this, snarking back at the PSA with a deflection to the NBA’s silence on China’s human rights abuses.

“The NBA doesn’t like to talk about the billions they make from a China that enslaves Uyghur Muslims and harvests their organs,” Rubio’s tweet said. “But they have no problem politicizing a horrific tragedy in America.”

The @NBA doesn’t like to talk about the billions they make from a China that enslaves Uyghur Muslims and harvests their organs But they have no problem politicizing a horrific tragedy in America pic.twitter.com/VUXpOBbw7j — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 26, 2022

Morning Joe tackled all of this on Thursday, and Scarborough slammed Rubio’s “whatboutism” by accusing him of doing “absolutely nothing” to stop gun violence after the Parkland shooting in his own state. Scarborough agreed with Mike Barnicle that Rubio’s China invocation is merely a “distraction,” which he compared to Republican talking points about mental health and violent video games after mass shootings.

“If Americans [are] getting slaughtered, Marco makes you talk about China,” Scarborough scoffed in disgust. “If you see these little children who have been slaughtered, you don’t want to talk about that slaughter, you don’t want to talk about Americans being killed, you want to talk about China? Nobody’s buying that bullsh*t, Marco. Nobody!”

