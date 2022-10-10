Joe Scarborough RIPS Rick Scott, Tom Cotton Campaigning for Herschel Walker in Spite of Abortion Bombshell: ‘Lowest Point’ of the GOP

Joe Scarborough ripped Republican Senators Rick Scott (FL) and Tom Cotton (AK) for campaigning on Herschel Walker’s behalf despite the ongoing firestorm surrounding him.

Scarborough slammed Scott and Cotton on Monday over their plans to rally for Walker as he continues his campaign as Georgia’s Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate. The support from Scott and Cotton indicates how Republicans have chosen to ignore the bombshell that Walker — who is staunchly pro-life — allegedly impregnated his ex-girlfriend, compensated her after encouraging her to get an abortion, and then asked her to abort a second child he had with her.

Walker has denied the accusations against him, though the blow-up has generated major public focus on his hypocrisy, serial philandering, and history of domestic violence. As such, Scarborough voiced his disdain for Scott and Cotten defending Walker, calling the Georgia Republican “a politician lying through his teeth about children that he’s the father of, who he’s abandoned.”

“We all make mistakes…That’s not the problem,” Scarborough said. “The problem is that he has abandoned four children, and one of those children started all this by coming out saying he refused to be a dad to any of us. He just continued going out and having sex with other women instead of being our dad. And this really is the Republican Party at its lowest point.”

Scarborough continued to rip Walker because “he’s just lying through his teeth,” but he kept on blasting Scott and Cotton for ignoring this in order to claim Walker represents “Georgia values.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

