Joe Scarborough bashed Donald Trump on Wednesday by remarking on multiple reports and pieces of evidence that the president’s conduct is “getting worse.”

As Scarborough spoke to POLITICO’s Jake Sherman, the conversation gravitated around how many times White House staffers have said one thing about a particular issue, just to be undermined by the president or other portions of the government. Shortly after Sherman noted how Trump said he’s considering a payroll tax cut after the White House denied that, Scarborough said it all comes back to his point that “it’s getting worse.”

“None of us believed that it could possibly get worse, but Jeffrey Goldberg at The Atlantic wrote an essay about how it’s getting worse. Jonathan Lemire at the Associated Press wrote a story about how people around the president are concerned because his behavior and management style are getting worse. Eugene Robinson yesterday wrote a column that we talked about how it is actually, if possible, getting worse.”

Sherman followed up by saying reporters can’t give the White House much credence anymore since “there’s just not much upside in paying attention to an institution that is just all over the map when it comes to facts.”

“For a reporter that has to deal with the White House on an everyday basis, it’s mind numbing and your head is spinning almost every day because you don’t know up from down and your assumptions – your reality based assumptions – are challenged by an institution that really has no sort of logical progression of thought,” Sherman said. “The people in the White House, by the way, that are charged with achieving his priorities are also just completely baffled by a president who just looks like he’s spinning around in circles without any sort of goal in mind.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com