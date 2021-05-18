weighed in on the ongoing national discussion on mask mandates following the CDC’s loosening of guidelines last week for fully vaccinated citizens and called out states like New Jersey and California ignoring the new guidance for “virtue signaling.” Both states have ignored the new guidelines and have delayed lifting of mask mandates until June, due to an overabundance of caution.

Since the CDC announced the new mask guidelines last Thursday, there has been a predictable debate on both ends of the political spectrum, but the Morning Joe segment focused on those on the left who are still wedded to consistent mask-wearing to keep themselves safe from the potentially deadly contagion.

NBC News contributor Dr. Dave Campbell filed a package on the conversation about wearing masks, which culminated with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio sharing his thoughts on the national mask discussion. “Anyone who still wants to be careful and cautious, we’ve got to show them the respect,” he said. “Let them take their time to get to the point where they need to be more comfortable. I think that’s only fair.”

Following Campbell’s report, Scarborough noted “A lot of masks outside in New York City. A lot of masks.” He and Mika Bzrezinksi co-host their show from a remote studio in Florida where they have spent the great majority of the past year, and where masks mandates and Covid-19 guidelines have been much less stringent under the leadership of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“I’m with Bill de Blasio here. Everybody needs to go at their own pace,” Scarborough said. “But states and localities …they need to follow the CDC and lift the mask mandates.” He then reminded viewers about the importance of being courteous before sharing that he still carries a mask around. “If I see somebody inside wearing a mask and I get close to them, I’ll put it on, not for me, but to make them feel more comfortable. We can do things like that. We can make that decision to be courteous.”

“If you’re going to follow the CDC guidelines—and if we’re going to lecture Trump for a year that he needs to follow CDC guidelines—well, these governors were attacking Trump for a year need to follow CDC guidelines,” he said.

“The thought that New Jersey is still shut down with over 70% vaccination rate and their cases plummeting, the fact that California is not going to lift their mandates for another month after the CDC said, go back to living normal,” he noted. “Maybe that’s virtue signaling. There certainly was virtue signaling from the other side, trashing mask stands, and things like that. Oh, dear lord. But whatever it is, again, people, live and let live. Whatever they want to do is fine.”

